In a statement this afternoon (April 30th), the NWT’s Minister of Infrastructure announced the GNWT is still taking in submissions for procurement contracts.

Katrina Nokleby said the GNWT Procurement Shared Services (PSS) is continuing to post public procurements and receive submissions online through the GNWT Contract Event Opportunities web page including capital infrastructure projects.

Requests for Proposals will be evaluated using

the GNWT Business Incentive Policy

the Northern Manufacturer Products Policy

and community engagement criteria

For more information email Procurement_Questions@gov.nt.ca or call (867) 767-9044 Ext 32118.