To ensure Yellowknifers’ waste management needs are met during these challenging times the City will reopen the Solid Waste Facility (SWF) to the public.

Starting May 4th, the SWF will be open Monday to Friday, 1 PM to 4 PM in a designated Public Drop-Off (PDO) area only.

Signage will be in place and direction will be given on-site.

Residents are to pay with Debit and Credit, although cash will be accepted.

You can bring recyclables, compost/organics, household garbage, pet waste, large items and other waste.

The City also announced the Spring Amnesty Event is set to take place at the SWF from May 19 -22,1–4 p.m. for PDO.

A maximum of 10 vehicles will be permitted on-site at any given time to ensure physical distancing and to adhere to the public health orders currently in effect in the NWT.

This will be monitored and enforced by SWF staff.

Salvaging will not be permitted at this time or during the Spring Amnesty event

It will resume at a time when it is safe to do so.

Weekly Black Cart waste collection will continue

Small amounts of dog waste can continue to be disposed of in Black Carts at this time

Large amounts of dog waste collected from the winter months are to be disposed of in the designated bin at the SWF.

Green Cart waste collection remains temporarily suspended

It will resume at a later date.

To ensure public and staff safety and continued essential service delivery, the City has cancelled the following events this spring:

Large Item Pick-up;

Curbside Giveaway; and

The annual Compost Sale.

Residents are asked to continue to follow simple yet effective waste management practices to assist the City in tackling the increased volumes of residential waste in Yellowknife.

These measures may change as the situation evolves, any changes will be made available to the public through yellowknife.ca/garbage