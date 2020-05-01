Late Thursday (April 30th) evening, the Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) released a statement confirming they experienced a cyber attack from an unknown source early this morning.

NTPC shut down most of its IT services to contain and neutralize the impact of the incident.

That included the shut down of its email system until it can confirm whether it has been compromised.

All electricity systems are functioning at this time.

In the release, NTPC President and CEO Noel Voykin said “Ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly aggressive and are frequently directed at governments, utilities and financial institutions.”

The government owned organization says the shutdown affected activity in most of the NTPC’s business areas.

An investigation is underway to assess the impact of the attack and identify any systems that may have been accessed with no timetable set for its completion.

NTPC says its working with the territorial and federal governments as well as the Canadian Cybersecurity Agency to assess whether the generation, transmission and distribution systems have been impacted.

Further information will be provided via social media as it becomes available.