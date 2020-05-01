On Friday May 1st, NT RCMP released a statement confirming that three men from Edmonton, AB have been charged with drug trafficking.

According to the statement, on Tuesday April 28th, the three men attempted to cross at the NWT border and were turned away by GNWT employees at the checkstop for not meeting the criteria for entry.

The RCMP were called after the GNWT employees got suspicious of the reason why the men wanted to cross.

As a result RCMP say they dispatched their Federal Investigations Unit, Traffic Services and Police Dog Services to stop the vehicle before the NWT/Alberta border.

Upon stopping it, RCMP arrested the men and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of nearly 194 grams of cocaine and 78 grams of Cathinone (Khat).

27-year-old Mohammed Hamza Mahmood, 24-year-old Ismail Hassan Farah, and 23-year-old Farah Ahmed Aden were charged with a count each of the following;

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of Cathinone for the purpose of trafficking

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Cathinone

Obstructing a Peace Officer

The suspect’s vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado, was seized as well as offence related property.

Aden and Mahmood were released from custody(on various conditions) and escorted out of the NWT. They are set to appear in court on September 8.

The 3rd suspect, Farah remained in custody because he was wanted on warrants held by both Fort Simpson Detachment for drug trafficking related offences and Edmonton Police Service. He remains in custody.

