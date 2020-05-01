Photo of property obtained by crime from Inuvik RCMP

Inuvik RCMP have charged two persons with possessing property obtained by crime and breach of release conditions.

On April 28, 2020, Inuvik RCMP attended the Mike Zubko Airport for an unrelated file, and identified a 20-year-old woman, suspected of being associated with drug trafficking.

Inuvik RCMP arrested the individual.

An investigation followed leading to 38-year-old Aaron Kay, who was later arrested at a local residence.

At the time of their arrest, both individuals were on bail release.

A warrant was granted to search the residence and a piece of luggage, resulting in the seizure of several cellular devices and approximately $40,000,00 of Canadian currency.

Jacobson and Kay were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and Kay was also charged with breach of bail conditions and are set to appear in an Inuvik Territorial Court this week.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to