The government of NWT issued a memo Friday (May 1st) afternoon confirming that from March 24 and onwards workers from Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site in Alberta may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In the memo, the NWT Chief Public Health Officer advises any returning NWT residents who worked, including sub-contractors, on the Kearl Lake site that they are required to immediately self-isolate for 14 days from their last Kearl Lake site visit.

This comes after Alberta’s Chief Medical officer confirmed a total of 83 cases of COVID-19 were linked to the Kearl Lake site.

According to Dr. Deena Hinshaw 65 of which are located across Alberta and 33 are quarantined on site.

If you worked at the Kearl Lake site, you are advised that in addition to self-isolating, you monitor yourself and immediately report any signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for the duration of the self-isolation period.

If you develop fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, tiredness, sore throat, runny nose, headache, diarrhea, vomiting, loss of sense of smell, or are just generally feeling unwell during this time period, contact a local health care provider to get assessed for testing.

You can monitor your symptoms using this fact sheet

If you develop severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing call 9-1-1.

If you need to access medical care, call ahead and notify them that you are self-isolating for COVID-19 due to an exposure from the Kearl Lake Site to prepare the appropriate infection prevention and control precautions.

If you have general questions or concerns about COVID-19, please call 8-1-1.