On Friday May 1st around 2 PM Northland Utilities tweeted there will be a planned power outage for Yellowknife on Saturday May 2nd from 10AM to 11 AM.

The emergency planned outage will affect areas near Tin Can Hill as well as indicated in blue in the map.

In the tweet Northland Utilities apologized for this inconvenience.

The company states the outage is required for infrastructure upgrades.