The 2020 Yellowknife International Air Show set for July 11th-12th is has been postponed to 2021.

A statement was released by the Airshow’s Chair Friday May 1st deferring the event to next year .

Officials state a large group event such as the Airshow is not recommended under current public health orders.

Other reasons for the decision included interprovincial travel of performers and economic challenges experienced by sponsors and guests.

The Airshow thanked the Yellowknife Airport, NavCan, JTFN, City of Yellowknife, Northland Utilities, Adam Dental Clinic, as well as ongoing sponsors, supporters and fans.