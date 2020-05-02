At this time, despite the dedicated, multi-level police investigation, there have been no confirmed sightings, interactions or activity from Sladjana Petrovic since she was last seen on December 26, 2019 at 3:40 p.m. Arthur C. Green/RCMP File Photo

On Saturday May 2nd, Yellowknife RCMP released a statement confirming the death of missing 60 year old Sladjana Petrovic.

Sladjana was reportedly last seen on December 26 at approximately 3:40 pm, in the downtown area. Yellowknife RCMP began a missing person investigation on December 27.

RCMP and the NWT Coroner Services confirmed Petrovic’s body was found in a wooded area on Friday May 1st just off the Pat McMahon Frame Lake Trail.

RCMP were responding to a call for service regarding a deceased person in the area.

A post-mortem investigation was ordered by the coroner office and is supported by Yellowknife RCMP.

An extensive search for Sladjana had been launched involving Yellowknife Ground Search and Rescue and Civil Air Search and Rescue Association were providing many hours of support in the search for Sladjana.

On January 7th, on a lead brought forward by a Yellowknife resident , a helicopter was deployed to Tin Can Hill for an air search as well as a YKGSAR ground search of the immediate area but did not result in anything.

The last update was RCMP confirming Petrovic did not leave Yellowknife via air travel.