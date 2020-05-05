The Tibbitt to Contwoyto winter road, which supplies the NWT's major diamond mines. Rio Tinto photo

Spring is here, but that also means most winter roads and ice crossings are no longer here. .

The Government of NWT released a statement Monday May 4th reminding drivers that it is unsafe and illegal to drive on closed winter roads.

Doing so can endanger your life, the lives of others, and your vehicle. And it also comes with a hefty fine.

The fine for operating a vehicle on a closed seasonal road is $863 while the fine for removing a highway barricade is $115.

The RCMP is responsible for enforcement while the GNWT is responsible for the legislation

In the release the GNWT acknowledged winter roads’ importance as an access point to many cabins and other outdoor areas. However, safety comes first so winter roads are closed to members of the public when they are no longer safe to use.

.For up-to-date highway conditions, please visit the INF highway conditions page and Twitter.