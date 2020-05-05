On Monday May 4th at 9 PM Hay River Officials issued an evacuation order for Vale island and West Channel due to a flood threat.

Residents are required to register at the Hay River Community Centre (Recreation Centre) or at 833-699-0188.

For those individuals requiring assistance evacuating please contact 833-699-0188.

A three tier accommodation plan is in place for evacuees.

Accommodation assignments will be determined at check-in at Registration Centre. Hotel rooms must be assigned through the Registration Centre in order for accommodation costs to be covered. Personal hotel and accommodation arrangements will not be reimbursable

Available hotels in Hay River will be assigned to evacuees using a prioritization framework at the Registration Centre There are no costs for evacuees when booked through the Registration Centre

An RV Park has been setup at the Hay River Community Centre. Community Centre RV park has 20amp powered circuits, potable water jug fill station, refuse disposal. RV sewer dump available at the Visitor Information Centre

Rooms have been arranged at the Yellowknife Explorer Hotel for evacuees Rooms will be assigned to evacuees through the Registration Centre

Transportation arrangements are in place for air travel. Personal vehicle travel is accepted compensation for fuel charges will be made.



Bring your pets with you. Bring a kennel and leash.

Recommendation is for residents to foster their pets with friends and family off-island if possible Officials have attempted to prioritize those with pets into local accommodations that accept pets Those who are assigned to Yellowknife for accommodations can drive with pets or fly on the arranged flights but must have pets in the kennel



Transportation from Vale Island and West Channel can be arranged for those with mobility issues and no-vehicular transportation.

Contact the Registration Centre at 833-699-0188 to arrange for pickup .