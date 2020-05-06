A briefing for fire crews tackling a wildfire south of Hay River on July 9, 2015. NWT fire photo

The Government of NWT is ramping up its precautionary efforts to prevent wildfire.

This year though, there’s a fun twist involved.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) has rolled out the FireSmart Starts in Your Backyard contest to encourage people to work on local projects that reduce the risk of wildfire.

To enter download the free FireSmart Begins at Home app here Use the app to reduce wildfire risks in the Home Ignition Zone. Fill out the entry form and email before and after photos showing what you did to protect your home, and you’ll be entered into the draw. Contest closes June 29, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced on July 3.

Three winners will be selected from each region with the first prize being a backyard maintenance kit, including a lawn mower and weed trimmer valued at approximately $1000.

The second prize is a gas barbeque valued at approximate;y $500 and the third prize is a leaf blower valued at approximately $250.

Whether it’s removing dry leaves and pine needles around your home’s foundation, roof, gutter or deck, moving wood piles at least 10 metres from your home, or keeping your lawn mowed and watered, GNWT wants to see how you help prevent fires!

For entry forms, prizes and full contest details, including plenty of FireSmart ideas, visit: www.enr.gov.nt.ca/backyard-contest.