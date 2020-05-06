The territorial government is investing $86,000 in the NWT Community Futures Development Corporations (CFDC).

The funding aims to allow CFDCs to defer loan payments for their clients in the same way that the Business Development and Investment Corporation has done.

The one-time contribution by the Government of NWT will cover the interest costs that would otherwise be incurred by these organizations.

NWT Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment Katrina Nokleby made the announcement Wednesday May 6th to ensure that all NWT businesses have access to the tools they need to survive this time of crisis and are positioned to recover post COVID-19.

CFDCs support community and business development through the creation and expansion of small and medium sized enterprises, and the creation and maintenance of employment opportunities in NWT communities.