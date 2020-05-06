On May 6th at 9:40am, Hay River Officials released a statement lifting the the Local State of Emergency and Evacuation Order for Vale Island and West Channel residents.

The order was issued on Monday May 4th at 9 PM when officials noted flooding risk was very high.

Evacuees  are asked to checkout of any booked accommodations and return home.

  • For transportation or other assistance, please contact the Registration Centre at 1-833-699-0188.

The release also notes that water levels are still high and ice and other debris along the riverbanks present risks.

  • Activity along the riverbanks should be avoided.