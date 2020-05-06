On May 6th at 9:40am, Hay River Officials released a statement lifting the the Local State of Emergency and Evacuation Order for Vale Island and West Channel residents.

The order was issued on Monday May 4th at 9 PM when officials noted flooding risk was very high.

Evacuees are asked to checkout of any booked accommodations and return home.

For transportation or other assistance, please contact the Registration Centre at 1-833-699-0188.

The release also notes that water levels are still high and ice and other debris along the riverbanks present risks.