Over the past five years, the United Way NWT has provided over $620,000 to non-profit organizations in the Northwest Territories. Arthur C. Green/Submitted Image

In a release Tuesday May 5th, United Way NWT launched a second community fast track funding program.

You can apply by clicking here. The application deadline is May 15th.

The Together We Are Strong Funding Program addresses immediate needs like food, shelter, fuel, hygiene and caregiving.

The UW NWT partnered up with the Yellowknife Community Foundation who will be providing $50,000 in matching dollars to the fund!

The maximum grant is $5,000 per community per organization, and the money will be deposited to the accounts of successful applicants on May 22nd.

Organizations that applied for the Elders and Seniors COVID-19 funding may also apply.

The Together We Are Strong funding is open to all eligible organizations that serve any NWT resident in need as a result of COVID-19.

Over the month of April, the UW`s New Horizons program received approximately $200,000 in applications from 25 NWT communities including a number from Yellowknife, N’dilo and Dettah.