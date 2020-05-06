Hay River NewsNewsYellowknife News YK RCMP ask for help in locating 22 yr-old woman SHARE ON: Mo Fahim, staff Wednesday, May. 6th, 2020 Around 12:30 PM Wednesday May 6th, Yellowknife RCMP released a statement asking the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Breanna Menacho. RCMP states Menacho was last seen in the area of Butler Road, Tuesday, May 5th, at approximately 10:00 AM. RCMP released a detailed description of what she was wearing; A long navy blue jacket with a hood Black and white running shoes Prescription glasses. Menacho is described as an Indigenous woman, 5”8’, 110 lbs, with shoulder length dark brown hair and dark brown eyes. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Breanna Menacho is asked to; Call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 Go to nwtnutips.com and click on “submit a web tip” Text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.