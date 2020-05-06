Around 12:30 PM Wednesday May 6th, Yellowknife RCMP released a statement asking the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Breanna Menacho.

RCMP states Menacho was last seen in the area of Butler Road, Tuesday, May 5th, at approximately 10:00 AM.

RCMP released a detailed description of what she was wearing;

A long navy blue jacket with a hood

Black and white running shoes

Prescription glasses.

Menacho is described as an Indigenous woman, 5”8’, 110 lbs, with shoulder length dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Breanna Menacho is asked to;