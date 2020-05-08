A Yellowknife resident has been arrested in Edmonton.

On April 21st, Russel Hamilton from Yellowknife reported his wife, Toni Tobac missing to Edmonton Police.

MyYellowknifeNow.com reached out to Edmonton Police for a comment and were told the investigation was closed April 26th based on conclusive evidence that she “was safe and not acting under duress.”

According to Edmonton Police Services, Tobac was arrested Wednesday May 6th on outstanding warrants for being “unlawfully at large.”

EPS spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout says the warrants were issued out of NWT.

Tobac has been remanded into custody in Edmonton.

EPS says the courts will determine whether she remains there or goes back to NWT.

Voordenhout says while the EPS closed the missing person investigation on April 26 based on conclusive evidence that Tobac was safe and not acting under duress, officers continued to search for her due to ongoing concerns from a family member.

“When Tobac was located, she was found to be safe and well, and cooperative with police. Officers were obligated to arrest her given her outstanding warrants.”

MyYellowknifeNow.com reached out to Mr. Russel for a comment on EPS’s reports and received the following reply;

“I am very relieved to know that she has been found safe. I knew about the warrant previously. Nevertheless, I am extremely frustrated by the treatment I received from Edmonton Police”