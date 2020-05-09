In a statement released Friday May 8th, the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission stated it has filed charges against the Municipality of Qikiqtarjuaq regarding violations of the Safety Act as well as the Nunavut’s Occupational Health and Safety Regulations.

In the statement, the WSCC says they filed five charges in the Nunavut Court of Justice under the Nunavut Safety Act on Friday May 1st.

The first court appearance in this matter is scheduled in Qikiqtarjuaq docket court for October 7th.

The municipality is charged with multiple counts alleging various offences in violation of the Safety Act and Occupational Health and Safety Regulations of Nunavut, including:

operating an aerial device lifting unit in contravention to a Stop Use Order operating an aerial device lifting unit which had not been maintained and inspected by competent individuals operating an aerial device lifting unit which did not have a maintenance and inspection record attached to the operator’s station indicating the required maintenance had been carried out in accordance with the manufacturer’s specifications failing to adequately train workers in the selection, care, and use of fall protection equipment prior to use failing to ensure that all compressed gas cylinders are used, stored, and maintained in such a way as to protect the item from damage

WSCC says the charges arose between the 15th and 16th of May 2019 at an inspection of a Municipality of Qikiqtarjuaq worksite, in the Nunavut Territory

Upon inspection WSCC officials saw that a Stop Use Order on an aerial device lifting unit was being disregarded by workers.

The WSCC held a reminder for all employers that their legislated worksite responsibilities include