In a statement released Friday May 8th, NWT’s Finance Department announced new amendments to the NWT’s Liquor Regulations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective immediately.

The amended regulations allow all Class A and Class B licensed establishments in the NWT to sell beer, wine and spirits for take-out and delivery without the need for an off-premises extension to their license.

Prior to these changes, Class A and Class B licensed establishments who had an off-premises extension to their license were permitted to sell beer only, and delivery was prohibited.

This aims to help restaurants and bars remain in business and keep staff employed, while encouraging physical distancing, during the pandemic.

These are the restrictions that licensed establishments must follow under the new regulations:

Class B licence holders can only sell liquor in combination with food ;

Licensed establishments must use their own, in-house delivery service Establishments may not use common carriers, such as taxis or other private delivery services, for the delivery of liquor

Establishments may not sell liquor for take-out or delivery on Sundays or after 10:00 PM

Establishments must limit their sales for off-premises consumption to the following: no more than 1.5 L of wine (aka two 750 ml bottles of wine) per day, per customer, OR no more than one 1.14 L of spirits (aka one 40 oz bottle) per day, per customer, OR no more than 8.52 L of beer (aka 24 – 355ml cans) per day, per customer



NWT liquor inspectors will continue to work with licensed establishments to ensure compliance with the NWT Liquor Act and amended Liquor Regulations across the territory.