The Dempster Highway crosses the boundary between Yukon Territory and the Northwest Territories. Photo from Google Maps.

Highway 8 (The Dempster Highway) closed to all traffic at 5 PM on Friday May 8 beginning at kilometre one and extending to kilometre 14.2.

In a statement released Friday May 8th, the GNWT states the intent is to re-open the highway once ferries begin operation for the season.

Until that time, drivers are advised to use Highway 1 to enter or leave the territory, which is open for limited exceptions.

The Commissioner of the NWT has made this order under the Public Highways Act in order to support the order of the Chief Public Health Officer respecting travel into the Northwest Territories required to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories.

Drivers are reminded that it is unsafe and illegal to drive on a closed highway.

Only emergency and enforcement vehicles are exempted from the closure.

Please obey all traffic signs and barricades.

For information about restrictions at all four NWT highway border crossings, click here.