Information is power in the collective response to COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories and now, it’s a whole lot easier to find thanks to the GNWT’s new site.

The Government of the NWT launched a new, standalone, cross-government website bringing all the information and resources about the territory’s pandemic response under one roof.

www.gov.nt.ca/covid-19

According to Diane Thom, Health and Social Services Minister, this new site will help make it easier for our people to find information specifically developed for the NWT when they need it.

To ensure seamless access to information, the new site and existing sites will run simultaneously while the appropriate redirects are put in-place to get you to the right information.

If you experience a broken link, please email executive_communications@gov.nt.ca.