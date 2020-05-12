Canadian rocker Bryan Adams has apologized for his Instagram rant about wet markets. He apologizes to “any and all” who were offended.

He once again took to Instagram for the apology saying he just wanted to have a rant about what he calls the horrible animal cruelty of wet markets and promote veganism.

Yesterday, Adams published a strongly worded and expletive-laden post about wet markets and lamented that his concerts in London had been cancelled because of COVID-19.

He was called racist for his views.