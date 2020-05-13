At approximately 10:30 AM Wednesday May 13th, the NWT’s Chief Environmental Health Officer released a water boil advisory for residents of Hay River, Kakisa, Enterprise and K’atl’Odeeche Reserve.

In the release Peter Workman advises residents to boil drinking water for at least one minute.

All water used for drinking, preparing food, hot and cold beverages and ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, and dental hygiene must be boiled.

This is of particular importance in the case of the preparation of infant formulas.

Do not drink water from public drinking fountains.

It is not necessary to boil water used for other household purposes.

You may shower, bathe or wash using tap water, but avoid swallowing the water.

This advisory is precautionary in nature and is due to higher than normal turbidity (muddy water).

The release states there have been no illnesses associated with drinking water reported in the community.

The Chief Environmental Health Officer, in collaboration with the Town of Hay River, will continue to monitor the situation and provide an update when the advisory is lifted.

Alternatives to boiling water include using bottled water or water that has been processed by one of the following methods;

Distillation Reverse osmosis Filtered using a filter size of 1 micron absolute or less

Note: “Brita” type drinking water filters, which use activated carbon filters, are not a safe method for treating water during a Boil Water Advisory.

They do not disinfect the water.

Answers to frequently asked Questions during a boil water advisory are available here.