On Tuesday May 12th, the NWT’s government announced the top up of wages for workers making less than $18 per hour.

The NWT’s Minister of Finance said the GNWT will allocate up to $6.2 million to temporarily top up these wages.

Caroline Wawzonek says businesses are asked to apply for temporary funding to increase the wages of their employees who make less than $18 per hour

for a maximum of 16 weeks between April 1 and July 31, 2020.

The program is available to all workers in the NWT that are currently earning less than $18 per hour and are over 15 years old.

Of the total $6.2-million provided for this program, the feds are contributing $4.74 million for the NWT Wage Top-up Program.

Businesses can start applying immediately for funding to top up employees’ wages from April to $18/hour.

The GNWT is also asking businesses to partner with them to deliver the program, as the funding will flow through the employer.

Employees are encouraged to make sure that their employer is aware of the program and notify them if not.

The wage top-up is a taxable benefit for employees.

Businesses will receive a one-time payment from the GNWT to cover the administrative costs of adjusting their employees’ wages and the employer CPP and EI contributions for the top-up portion of the employee’s wages.

Businesses will also be asked to complete an application, providing eligible employee hours and wages.