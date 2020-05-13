Premier Caroline Cochrane. Cochrane is the only female premier in Canada. Arthur C. Green/The Moose 100.1 FM

On Tuesday May 12th, the NWT’s territorial government extended the Public Health Emergency and State of Emergency, now set to expire on May 26th.

The territorial Minister of Health and Social Services, Diane Thom extended the territory-wide Public Health Emergency.

As for the territory-wide state of emergency, Premier Caroline Cochrane, in her capacity as Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, extended it