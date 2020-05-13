Courtesy of the City of Yellowknife

In a media release Tuesday May 12th, City Officials advised Yellowknife residents of Yellowknife Fire Division (YKFD)’s training exercise set for Friday May 15th, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

YKFD will be conducting the exercise in the Kam Lake, Grace Lake and Engel Business district areas.

The exercise will involve the use of City emergency vehicles at full speed, with lights and sirens activated.

The city states the training is to assist the YKFD in planning for and responding to future incidents in Yellowknife.

Residents are asked to follow all usual road safety protocols as these tests are completed.