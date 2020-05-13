NT RCMP released a statement Tuesday May 12th marking the beginning of “National Road Safety Week”.

The annual awareness campaign promotes safe driving practices and increases public compliance with safe driving measures in order to save lives and reduce injuries on Canada’s roads.

In the statement, they included some facts about driving in Canada;

Each year in Canada, about 2000 people are killed and 165,000 are injured while using our road system.

The associated direct and indirect costs to Canadian society is estimated to be in excess of $30-billion, in addition to the pain and suffering of all who are affected

More than 90% of all road crashes are the result of human error or condition including impaired driving (by alcohol, drug or both) distracted driving aggressive driving fatigue-impaired driving



This year’s campaign theme is about “Shifting Gears” where residents are being encouraged to “think differently” about problematic driving behaviours.

Throughout the week and leading to the May long weekend, NT RCMP police officers will be on roads, enforcing the NWT Motor Vehicle Act and promoting safe driving habits.

Drivers can expect to see an increased presence of traffic related enforcement on our roadways.

If you witness dangerous or suspected impaired driving, please call your local detachment -1111 number, or 911 if urgent.