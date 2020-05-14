Sousanh Chanthalangsy, owner and founder of One of a Thai, poses with the restaurant's food truck.

The City of Yellowknife is reminding all food truck operators of this year’s lottery for a designated parking spot in Yellowknife’s downtown.

In posts to their Facebook page, City officials are putting the call out to all interested food truck operators to have their business license and all related paperwork completed and submitted to the City no later than Friday, May 15th.

The lottery draw takes place on Thursday, May 21!

Due to COVID-19, all Food Truck Operators will be subject to approval from the Chief Public Health Officer. For more information call 920-5600.