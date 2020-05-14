In a statement released Wednesday May 13th, the NWT’s Department of Industry Tourism and Investment placed a call out for information on where residents can purchase cotton face masks in their communities.

As the territory commences the path to emerging wisely and businesses begin to resume operations and take steps to recover the economy, access to these non-medical face masks in all regions will be important.

Individuals and businesses in the NWT creating non-medical cotton face masks for sale are encouraged to contact masks@gov.nt.ca to be added to an NWT wide list of available sellers.

Also a reminder that the Government of the Northwest Territories has made funding available for those producing Personal Protective Equipment including non-medical cloth-face masks. Learn more here.

Additional information on the use of face coverings can be found here, and for more information or to register as a seller of non-medical cotton masks, please email masks@gov.nt.ca.