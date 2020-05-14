News Behchokǫ̀ imposes temporary prohibition order to May 18th SHARE ON: Mo Fahim, staff Wednesday, May. 13th, 2020 From tlicho.ca/news/temporary-prohibition-order-effect-now-behchoko In a release Saturday May 9th, Behchokǫ̀ Community Officials announced a temporary prohibition order on May 9th in an effort to discourage and curb an unlawful activities. The release states that due to public safety concerns caused by a significant increase in alcohol abuse and related unlawful activity, Council has applied for a Temporary Prohibition Order. The ban takes effect til May 18th and states that no person shall consume, purchase, sell or transport liquor within a 25 km radius of the SportsPlex. This includes all areas of Rae, Frank Channel, and Edzo. For more information please email sao@behchoko.ca