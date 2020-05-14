In April, the Yellowknife Co-Op Board of Directors announced $50,000 support fund to help local food security. Later on, it was added that the funding will be given out to multiple organizations.

The Yellowknife Food Bank was the first to receive a $10000 donation on Monday April 20th.

On April 24th, the Yellowknife Senior Society was the second recipient of a $10,000 donation from the YK Co-op.

And on May 4th, the third donation of $10,000 was presented to Food Rescue.

And this week, Yellowknife Co-op presented the Yellowknife Salvation Army with another $10,000 donation on Monday May 11th.

Here’s how YK Co-op’s Jeff Kincaid described the then-new program to Greg from The Moose;