Mo Fahim, staff Wednesday, May. 13th, 2020 From the YK Co-op Facebook page In April, the Yellowknife Co-Op Board of Directors announced $50,000 support fund to help local food security. Later on, it was added that the funding will be given out to multiple organizations. The Yellowknife Food Bank was the first to receive a $10000 donation on Monday April 20th. On April 24th, the Yellowknife Senior Society was the second recipient of a $10,000 donation from the YK Co-op. And on May 4th, the third donation of $10,000 was presented to Food Rescue. And this week, Yellowknife Co-op presented the Yellowknife Salvation Army with another $10,000 donation on Monday May 11th. Here's how YK Co-op's Jeff Kincaid described the then-new program to Greg from The Moose; "Co-ops were always part of the community and we really kind of take community issues to heart. We're made up of people in this community. During this time the Co-Op knows that groups that tend to help a lot of the people in need at this time we're unable to perform the tasks….We wanted to get in there and kind of help them get their feet back under them."