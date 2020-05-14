In a release Wednesday May 13th, the City of Yellowknife announced it is following in the footsteps of the territorial government by planning for the re-opening of City programs, services and facilities, in line with the recent ‘Emerging Wisely’ reveal.

The decision comes to ensure that re-opening is done safely, and is following capacity and other restrictions that are in place. As such many factors will be considered.

The City thanks residents for their ongoing patience as staff work to do this in a planned and safe manner, as quickly as possible.

The City’s top priorities remain public and staff safety, and continued essential service delivery.

The City is developing its’ re-opening schedule and will communicate all updates with the public, via the City webpage and on social media.

Residents can also contact the City by emailing CustomerService@yellowknife.ca or calling 920-5600.