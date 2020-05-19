Last week saw two alcohol seizures made by Behchoko RCMP under the recently imposed temporary alcohol prohibition order signed on May 9th.

Behchoko RCMP made the announcement through a media release May 19th detailing both seizures happened a day apart but no charges have been laid.

First, on the evening of Tuesday, May 12th, following the interception of a vehicle in the community, Officers found and seized 13-375ml bottles of whiskey and vodka as well as a 750 ml bottle of vodka. Behchoko RCMP seized the alcohol.

Second, on the evening of Wednesday, May 13th, while patrolling the Highway 3, RCMP stopped a vehicle driving towards Behchoko. In it, officers located and seized 3.3 liters of liquor and 48 cans of beer in the vehicle.

Investigations into these incidents are underway to see if the alcohol seized was intended for unlawful sale.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to