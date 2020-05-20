The Northwest Territories plan to reopen the territory is not emerge safely, not emerge quickly, not emerge now. It’s called emerging wisely.

That was the main message NWT’s Premier held to residents in a media briefing Tuesday May 19th.

Premier Caroline Cochrane says the reason the word wisely is in there is that the NWT is still at risk.

She says, “I need everyone to be wise with this and like I said enjoy your summer and enjoy visiting with people”; however, the Premiere urged residents to abide by social distancing rules, giving a personal example of how only two people, including herself, were wearing masks when she went to a grocery store recently.

Cochrane said “it was disheartening” to witness that few people with masks on indoors, reminding residents that wearing masks in areas where physical distancing is not easy is not to protect yourself but to protect others around you, neighbors, and the ones we love.

She says this shows that people are getting too comfortable, quickly pointing out “don’t get too comfortable”.

Cochrane says, “Never forget that risk is right outside our door” and it’s only up to residents to stop any possible resurgence.

She said; “Wear your mask, keep your social distancing, abide by the orders and report if other people are not doing so”