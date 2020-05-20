In a press release Tuesday, May 19th United Way NWT extended the deadline to donate to the Together, We Are Strong campaign to May 29th.

The funds are set to be matched by the Yellowknife Community Foundation between now and May 29th to a maximum of $75,000, that’s an increase of $25,000 from their initial pledge to match donations.

The Together, We Are Strong campaign is a partnership between the Yellowknife Community Foundation and United Way NWT to raise funds for the immediate requirements of community groups supporting those left vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Donate today via CanadaHelps.Org to be eligible for matching.

UW NWT also announced today that it has awarded the full funding amount of $75,000 allocated for the New Horizon’s Senior Program.

The funds were given to eligible organizations to support a range of programs that include food hampers, gardening supplies, books, coffee, gift cards from local businesses, upgrading wifi coverage, fresh greenhouse food delivery, fire pits, delivery of firewood and tee pee’s.