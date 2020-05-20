As part of Phase one of the territory’s plan to emerge wisely, the government of NWT is expanding operating hours for its four highway ferries.

In a press release Wednesday, May 20th, the GNWT said when water and ice conditions are safe enough, each ferry will operate on an on-demand basis during the following hours:

Provided by the GNWT

Both ferry’s activities will be monitored amid the changing environment surrounding COVID-19 and hours will be modified as required.

In the statement the territorial government released some restrictions and precautions that will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19;

  • Each ferry has a passenger limit listed in the chart above.
  • All passengers will be required to stay in their vehicle during the crossing.
  • To request access to washroom facilities, passengers must alert staff by honking their vehicle’s horn.
  • Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing practices will be introduced and undertaken throughout the day in between crossings.
  • Passengers waiting onshore are asked to maintain physical distance from others.

For the latest highway condition information, including the status of ferries, visit the GNWT’s highway conditions map or visit @GNWT_INF on Twitter.