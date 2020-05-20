As part of Phase one of the territory’s plan to emerge wisely, the government of NWT is expanding operating hours for its four highway ferries.

In a press release Wednesday, May 20th, the GNWT said when water and ice conditions are safe enough, each ferry will operate on an on-demand basis during the following hours:

Both ferry’s activities will be monitored amid the changing environment surrounding COVID-19 and hours will be modified as required.

In the statement the territorial government released some restrictions and precautions that will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19;

Each ferry has a passenger limit listed in the chart above.

All passengers will be required to stay in their vehicle during the crossing.

To request access to washroom facilities, passengers must alert staff by honking their vehicle’s horn.

Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing practices will be introduced and undertaken throughout the day in between crossings.

Passengers waiting onshore are asked to maintain physical distance from others.

Sailing schedules have been adjusted for the four NWT highway ferries. These hours may be adjusted further as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve. Read more: https://t.co/HPQuEI4qKi pic.twitter.com/ZodbE80wt0 — GNWT Newsroom (@GNWTNewsroom) May 20, 2020

For the latest highway condition information, including the status of ferries, visit the GNWT’s highway conditions map or visit @GNWT_INF on Twitter.