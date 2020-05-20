Just over $300,000 in support is now available to NWT’s charities and local providers who stepped up during the current health crisis.

Through the federal government’s $350-million fund announced by the Prime Minister on April 21st, Yellowknife Community Foundation will be making available $200,000 and United Way NWT is providing $101,000 for the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF).

Applications are now open for the Emergency Community Support Fund. This means more support for local charities and non-profits to address the needs to support Canadian families during COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/sRIj3E7dRP — Ahmed Hussen (@HonAhmedHussen) May 20, 2020



Both YCF and UW NWT are now accepting funding applications for the ECSF.

This fund will support charities and other qualified donees adapting their frontline services to help vulnerable Canadians during the pandemic.

The ECSF is administered in part with United Way Centraide Canada, Community Foundations of Canada, and the Canadian Red Cross.

Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including to cover staffing or resource needs, purchase assistance, and more.

Funding will be issued on an ongoing basis through July 2020.

You can apply through the YCF’s website by clicking here, or through the UW NWT’s website by clicking here.

The application deadline f0r the YCF is July 28th, while for the UW NWT the deadline is May 29th.