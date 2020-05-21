An 18-year-old prisoner tried to escape custody while being transported back from Stanton Territorial Hospital on Tuesday May 19th.

Maiya Klengenberg from Yellowknife was found about three hours later and now faces a charge of Escaping Lawful Custody.

In a statement released Wednesday, May 20th, Yellowknife RCMP state they were escorting the woman back from the hospital to the Yellowknife detachment around 11:10 PM on Tuesday after she had received medical treatment at the hospital.

According to the release, Klengenberg escaped custody while exiting the hospital. No more details on the escape where given.

Additional Yellowknife Detachment members, and the NT RCMP Police Dog Services were called to assist and containment of the area was set up.

A search began and was later extended to downtown, where around 1:45 am, on Wednesday May 20th, officers found Klengenberg in the downtown area.

RCMP Police Dog Services searched the vicinity of 52 Street, eventually locating and arresting the woman while she hid in a yard.

According to the release, the 18-year-old was “engaged” by Police Dog Services during her arrest and was brought back to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries before she was transported back to Yellowknife detachment.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, May 21st.

According to RCMP, an incident review of the matter has been initiated by the Yellowknife Detachment.

Anyone with information on this incident or suspicious activity is asked to