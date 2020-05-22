Behchokǫ̀ Community’s ban on alcohol was extended yesterday to May 29th.

The Behchokǫ̀ Council approved the extension of the Temporary Prohibition Order on Wednesday, May 20th.

The temporary order was originally imposed on May 9th in an effort to discourage and curb unlawful activities.

In a release sent the same day, the council cited public safety concerns caused by a significant increase in alcohol abuse and related unlawful activity.

The second-order will be imposed from May 19th to May 28th.

It states that no person shall consume, purchase, sell or transport liquor within a 25 km radius of the SportsPlex including all areas of Rae, Frank Channel, and Edzo.

For more information please email sao@behchoko.ca