The NDP says donations have dried up in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead of furloughing employees and forcing more Canadians to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit they will instead apply for the wage subsidy.

The wage subsidy covers up to 75-percent of each employee’s salary to a maximum of $847 per worker per week.

The NDP has 17 full-time employees and up to 20 part-time staff.