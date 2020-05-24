There will be a procession through Halifax tonight as the remains of Captain Jennifer Casey return home.

The 35-year old was the public affairs officer for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds. She died when the jet she was in crashed in Kamloops a week ago.

There will be a homecoming ceremony this evening when Casey’s remains arrive at the Shell Aerocentre followed by a procession through Halifax to the Atlantic Funeral Home.

People who plan to gather for the procession are being asked to wear the Snowbirds colours of red and white.