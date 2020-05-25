Yellowknife RCMP released a statement on Thursday Mat 21st informing the public they were executing a search warrant in the Bigelow/Williams multi-residential complexes.

The search warrant executed at the Bigelow Crescent residence was part of an ongoing investigation conducted by the NT RCMP Federal Investigations Unit.

In a statement released the following day RCMP says one male adult was found and arrested without incident inside the home. Shortly after, one female adult was found and arrested also without incident outside the home.

Given the RCMP only had a search warrant and still no charges at this time, the two unnamed adults will be released from custody as the investigation continues. No details were given on the exact release date, but it is assumed they have already been released by the time of this publication.

Inside the home, police found and seized a significant quantity of unknown white powder, as well as paraphernalia commonly associated with cocaine trafficking. The powder was later sent to labs for testing and analysis.

The seizures included scales, baggies, a cutting agent, as well as ammunition believed to be for a handgun. The release did not state that there was a handgun at the residence.

RCMP says a risk assessment was conducted and the NT RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) assisted in the execution of the warrant, along with resources from Yellowknife Detachment.