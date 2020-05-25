On Monday May 25th, NWT’s Minister of the NWT Housing Corporation (NWTHC) announced that units previously identified for self-isolation purposes will be allocated to clients of NWTHC programs.

This comes after many off and on-record accounts of Paulie Chinna announcing the initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and on the guidance of the Emergency Management Organization (EMO).

The NWTHC reserved approximately 130 units in 27 communities to ensure that individuals needing to self-isolate had options to do so safely while being supported through this difficult and challenging time.

These units, through a collaborative approach with 3rd parties across the Northwest Territories, will no longer be required for self-isolation purposes as other options to support self-isolation purposes have been identified.

Over the coming months, NWTHC will be allocating these units through their regular program allocation process within rental and homeownership programs.

Approximately 60 units are available for allocation in the short-term.

Many of the remaining units will require some minor or major repair

No new operations and maintenance expenditures will be required for these units.

In the release Chinna says the reintroduction of these units will help reduce overcrowding and assist smaller communities to address homelessness by lowering public housing waitlists.

Easing overcrowding will also help the territory for any potential second wave of COVID-19.

In terms of sales of NWTHC units for homeownership, priority will be given to applicants who are currently public housing tenants to free up public housing units and reduce the number of clients currently sitting on waitlists.

As in incentive to attract homeownership clients, a $20,000 improvement allowance will be included.

The total number of Public Housing units after the additional units are introduced will still not exceed the budgeted allocation of 2,423 units.