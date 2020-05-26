Today (Tuesday May 26th) NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer rescinded the Pertussis outbreak that was declared for Yellowknife and Tłı̨chǫ.

The whooping cough outbreak was announced January 15th after 20 lab-confirmed cases of pertussis were reported in these regions.

In the statement, Dr. Kami Kandola says at this time (week of May 25th,2020) no new cases were found, and more than two full incubation periods (42 days) have occurred without additional cases.

Residents can protect their loved ones from pertussis by getting the safe and effective pertussis-containing vaccine.

But as the vaccine not long lasting, the immunity from the pertussis vaccine may fade over time. As such an adolescent booster dose is offered in grade seven and every ten years as an adult.

Pregnant women should get a pertussis-containing vaccine between 27-32 weeks of their pregnancy, regardless of their last dose.

This will help prevent spreading pertussis to their baby once the baby is born.

The vaccine is free of charge and is part of the routine Immunization Schedule.

For more information on Pertussis click here

For information on Vaccination and Immunization Schedules click here

May 2020 Pertussis Pha Recind by Mohamed Fahim on Scribd