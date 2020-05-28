Yellowknife RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Yellowknife local, Toni Tobac.

In a statement released Wednesday, May 27th, RCMP stated Ms. Tobac is believed to be in Yellowknife and public assistance is requested to confirm her well-being.

No more details were given as to a more specific location.

Nearly a month ago, Tobac’s husband reported her missing to Edmonton police after he said she went to the hospital with her son and never came back.

Tobac was arrested Wednesday, May 6th on outstanding warrants for being unlawfully at large.

She is described as Indigenous, measuring 5’4” (163 cm) and weighing 150 lbs. (68 kg).

She has shoulder-length brown and orange hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a sweater with a hood and black pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Tobac is asked to