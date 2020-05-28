Today (May 28th), the NWT government extended expiration dates on Northwest Territories (NWT) driver’s licenses, general identification cards and motor vehicle certificates of registration

In a statement sent around 5 P.m., the GNWT’s Driver and Vehicle Services says any NWT driver’s license or general identification card that expires March 31st to July 31st will remain valid until August 1st of this year. The same goes for private motor vehicle certificates of registration that expire during that time.

Motor vehicle certificates of registration for construction vehicles, dealer inventory vehicles, government vehicles, rental vehicles, school buses, and society vehicles that expired on March 31st will remain valid until August 1st as well.

In the release, officials say there is yet to be a set date for reopening DMV offices for in-person services.

Clients can renew their driver’s licenses, general identification cards and vehicle certificates of registration online by clicking HERE

For online support, contact: 1-844-368-4698, AND for general inquiries, you can email dvlicensing@gov.nt.ca or call 1-888-803-8773

For more information, here are some useful related links;

Driver and Vehicle Services

Infrastructure COVID-19 Updates

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)