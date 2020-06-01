On Wednesday, May 27th, Chair of the Standing Committee on Accountability and Oversight gave notice that on Friday, May 29th, he will move that the Assembly revoke the appointment to Katrina Nokleby, the Executive Council of the Member for Great Slave.

The motion was seconded by the MLA for Hay River South, Rocky Simpson and was scheduled to be debated and voted on Friday of last week.

On Friday, Members of the 19th Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly officially withdrew the Motion to remove a Minister from the Executive Council.

The Standing Committee on Accountability and Oversight, comprised of the 11 Regular Members, met with Premier Cochrane and Minister Nokleby on Friday to discuss issues surrounding the Notice of Motion introduced in the House on May 27th.

According to a release sent by the NWT Legislative Assembly Friday May 29th, MLA Steve Norn said, “After an honest and open conversation, I am convinced the Minister understands the concerns of Regular Members and that the Executive Council will take the appropriate actions to address our concerns,”

Shortly after, the territorial government released a statement where Premier Caroline Cochrane said, “the 19th Legislative Assembly is still a new government, with many new Members.

It takes time for people to learn to work together effectively in new roles, and all Members of the Legislative Assembly were still in the process of figuring that out when COVID-19 hit.

The premier confirmed that she had met with the Members of the Standing Committee on Accountability and Oversight to learn about their concerns and discuss how we can resolve them by working together.

She said no details cab discussed of that meeting but according to the statement, all Members agreed on the need to put the people of the Northwest Territories first and make good on the promise to work together to deliver results and do government differently.

The premier reaffirmed her complete confidence in Minister Nokleby adding that she and herself along with all the Ministers, “are committed to working together with all Members on behalf of Northwest Territories residents, and will continue to find ways to improve our working relationships and collaboration.”

In the statement Minister Noklebey also commented reassuring the public that it remains her goal to ensure that efforts for change were being directed at the issues that matter most, and will have the greatest impact on residents of the Northwest Territories.