As the summer progresses here in Yellowknife, the city is reminding you to have fun!

In a media release sent Friday, May 29th the City of Yellowknife announced the “Explore Yellowknife Challenge” including chances to win prizes!

Every Friday, beginning June 5, 2020, and running through to July 31, 2020, the City will release a clue that describes a park, trail, or playground location in Yellowknife.

Each clue will be shared on the City of Yellowknife’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at approximately noon every Friday.

The clue will also be published on the City’s website and in the Capital Update.

In each location, there will be a challenge for residents to complete.

To participate, residents will need to solve the weekly clue, head to the location, complete the challenge, and then submit it to the City to be entered into the weekly and grand prize draws!

Participants should submit their entry via social media or by emailing events@yellowknife.ca by 5:00 p.m. the following Wednesday to be included in the prize draws.

For more information, visit www.yellowknife.ca/explore.

The City also reminds residents that scheduled events may change with little notice.

If you are sick or not feeling well, please do not participate in the challenge and return home to self-isolate.

When entering city parks, playgrounds and trails, please ensure proper hand sanitizer is used (self-supplied), and physical distancing is adhered to, as ordered by the Chief Public Health Officer.