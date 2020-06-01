On Friday, May 29th NWT Fire reports the Fort Smith Volunteer Fire department completed controlled burns in areas that have a history of fire starts within the community.

In a post to their Facebook page, NWT fire says FSVFD requested assistance from ENR who supplied two fire crews, a fire tech, and a forest officer.

The evening was a great success and almost all the grass in the fields was burned which greatly reduced the hazard.

According to the post, the ignition operation also resulted in a great training opportunity consisting of ignition training, drip torch practice, pump & hose practice, as well as radio practice.

NWT Fire ends the post saying, “Most of all, a lot of fun was had by everyone who participated”.