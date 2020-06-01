An aerial view of an element of the Snare hydro system.

On Friday, May 29th, Northwest Territories Power Corporation released a statement confirming that Snare Falls Hydro Unit is back in service.

This comes after the Hydro Unit was put offline on May 4th following the discovery of an oil sheen near the facility.

According to NTPC officials, the source of the leak from the hydro plant was located and repaired and the unit was successfully tested and is now considered fully functional.

Officials say the total costs of the shutdown and repairs are still unknown at this time, but they say the cost of diesel generation during the shutdown was lower than originally estimated, with daily diesel replacement costs averaging around $10,000. No diesel generation was required on weekends to support the demand load.

NTPC News Release -Friday 05-29 by Mohamed Fahim on Scribd

NTPC President and CEO says they worked with the Chief Public Health Officer and Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission on the approval process to safely bring contractors into the territory for this emergency work.